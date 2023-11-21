0

Was told I have a account with a bank Ashdean Bank never heard of that bank Google search nothing came up was told a fee needed to be paid a tcp code would be needed in order to make a transfer from the UK to my bank in the USA THESE Aholes want a lot of money for that fee reading this as I write sounds pretty stupid I know but you never know

Anytime somebody wants you to pay money to get your money, it is a scam.

In your case they want you to pay money to get money you never knew about. That also means it is a scam.

If there was a legitimate fee, they would just deduct it from the money being sent to you.

  • That's the most common sense point: If anyone wanted to give you money but there are legitimate fees (which just about might happen), they will subtract that fee from the money they sent you. That lottery you never heard of would just pay you $999,000 instead of paying you $1,000,000 after you paid them a $1,000 fee.
    – gnasher729
    11 mins ago

