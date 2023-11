The tax brackets do not seem to include a 0% tax rate up to the basic personal amount (BPA), so how does this work with income taxes?

E.g. BPA is 15k, federal tax bracket is 15% for 50 197$ or less. If I make 15 100$, is my tax 100$ or only 15$? Also I tried the tax estimator on turbotax and it says the tax is 0?