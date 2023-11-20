Is there a time limit on how long one can wait to send an invoice? E.g. supposing a contractor does some work, and does not issue the invoice promptly. Is there some time limit to sending the invoice, such that it is invalid and the recipient is not obligated to pay it? Does the time limit, if it exists, vary by state? Does the limit exist in some states and not others?

I have searched the web a bit, and I was a little bit surprised to find that the only thing I could find which directly addresses that question is specific to the UK.