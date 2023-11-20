My sister passed away and she had put her home in a trust of which I am the trustee. She had specified that the proceeds of her state be divided in 4 equal parts. 25% for each part, 3 being individuals including me, and one to several non-profits. She still owes a mortgage of about 300K on a home that is appraised at about 1,300,000. My question is this, if I could come up with the money, could I offer to buyout the other 2 parties? How would the non-profits be treated? Would they all need to have a quit claim? Could I keep her original mortgage or would I need to pay it off first in order to execute a buyout? I.e., keep the 300K at her low interest rate but then take a second and some of my savings to pay the other shareholders?