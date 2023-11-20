"The stock options will be
granted as possibly feasible following the start of you employment.
The stock options will have a strike price determined by the board of
directors at the time of the Grant, will vest linearly over 4 years
from the date of your hire (with a 1 year cliff) and will be subject
to customary cancellations provision (e.g. tetmination for cause) in
accordance with the company stock options plan".
I have a few questions:
What exactly means: "strike price determined by the board of directors at the time of the Grant"? Do I need to ask to word it differenly?
Do I need to say that after the cliff, they cannot remove the equity.