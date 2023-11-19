Stack Exchange Network
Stack Exchange network consists of 183 Q&A communities including
Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.
Visit Stack Exchange
Log in
Sign up
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.
Sign up to join this community
Anybody can ask a question
The best answers are voted up and rise to the top
Asked
today
Viewed
4 times
Me and my friend live in Mexico. He has borrowed some money from me in Mexico Currency. Now he wants to return that money in India Currency. So just wanted to check is it possible if he can transfer borrowed money from his India NRE account to my India NRE account which he had taken in Mexico in Mexican Currency? Is it legal?
Chris W. Rea
31.7k 16 16 gold badges 102 102 silver badges 189 189 bronze badges
Deepak Yadav
is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering.
Check out our
Code of Conduct
.
You must
log in to answer this question.
Your privacy
By clicking “Accept all cookies”, you agree Stack Exchange can store cookies on your device and disclose information in accordance with our
Cookie Policy.
Accept all cookies
Necessary cookies only
Customize settings