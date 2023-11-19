As a backend developer, I've conceived a brilliant solution to address financial challenges in Nigeria. However, I've found frontend development to be more challenging than anticipated. In my attempt to collaborate with individuals in Nigeria, both online and in person, I encountered trust issues. Consequently, I sought connections with Americans and Europeans for project development. Due to the negative reputation associated with scams and fraud in the southern part of Nigeria, I face difficulties in gaining trust online. I want to clarify that, being a backend developer, I don't want to handle frontend development. I'm seeking someone trustworthy to collaborate on building this project together. Can you provide guidance on the necessary documents or files required to collaborate with individuals from America and Europe on a financial project?
Collaboration on a Financial Project as a Backend Developer with Trust Challenges [closed]
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 11 times
Welcome to Personal Finance & Money! I’m afraid I'm closing this question because it's not really suited for the site. Take a look at money.stackexchange.com/help/on-topic for some guidance on that.– GS - Apologise to Monica ♦1 hour ago
can you suggest where to ask this kind of question please?– Adamu Abdulkarim Dee1 hour ago
