Amazon is offering $200 to sign up for their Prime Visa card. (I have Amazon Prime) (I have never had a credit card before only debit) What would happen if I sign up for the card and get approved but never use the card? Would they just close the card? Are there any downsides to this? Would it affect my future credit score? (I'm not sure if I have a score right now) There are some photos below for information on the offer. What should I know before signing up for this offer? "Instant decision within 15 seconds"