I'm looking for a free way to look up total returns of various stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds. FinanceCharts.com lets me save lists of stocks and ETFs and view total returns for various time periods, but it doesn't support mutual funds (e.g., FZROX and PIMIX). The free version of Yahoo Finance doesn't seem to offer performance data. Google Finance portfolios doesn't seem to offer performance data at all. Is there a site where I can provide a list of stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds and have it show me total return information for, e.g., 1, 2, 3, and 5 years? I know I can look the information up at Morningstar.com, but, as far as I know, I have to do that separately for each stock/ETF/MF. There does not seem to be a way to create a list of ticker symbols and have performance data for all of them shown at once.

Note that I'm not trying to track the performance of my specific investments. I just want to know the total return that certain stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds have produced over various time periods.