I am trying to find an algorithm to solve this amortization schedule:

  • P = 1000, term = 12 months, Interest=5%, calculation based on actual/365.
  • 10% of the total interest of the loan is added to the 4th payment(in addition to regular payment).
  • All payment amounts except the 4th payment must be same amounts.
  • The principal must be paid down to 0 at the end of the 12th payment

The challenge is that the extra amount at 4th payment will reduce principal and it will in turn reduce the interest. I am looking for an analytical solution if possible. If not then an iterative algorithm.

