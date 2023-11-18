I am trying to find an algorithm to solve this amortization schedule:

P = 1000, term = 12 months, Interest=5%, calculation based on actual/365.

10% of the total interest of the loan is added to the 4th payment(in addition to regular payment).

All payment amounts except the 4th payment must be same amounts.

The principal must be paid down to 0 at the end of the 12th payment

The challenge is that the extra amount at 4th payment will reduce principal and it will in turn reduce the interest. I am looking for an analytical solution if possible. If not then an iterative algorithm.