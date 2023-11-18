0

my ATM Card was taken by a friend and transferred all my money to another bank as fundraising. how can I get the details of the bank?enter image description here the money was transfer to ?

enter image description here.com/P32l5.jpg

Improve this question
New contributor
Adesanya Gbenga is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .