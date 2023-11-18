my ATM Card was taken by a friend and transferred all my money to another bank as fundraising. how can I get the details of the bank?enter image description here the money was transfer to ?
enter image description here.com/P32l5.jpg
Stack Exchange network consists of 183 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
my ATM Card was taken by a friend and transferred all my money to another bank as fundraising. how can I get the details of the bank?enter image description here the money was transfer to ?
enter image description here.com/P32l5.jpg
As the comments said: take this to your bank and the police. Report it as a stolen ATM card.
If the transfer was electronic, the bank may be able to reverse it; stolen cards are not rare. If it was in cash, the bank may have video they can give the police to help prove what happened.
This person is not your friend. Or they were desperate and need help that you can't give them. Either way, it's a police matter.