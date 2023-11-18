0

my ATM Card was taken by a friend and transferred all my money to another bank as fundraising. how can I get the details of the bank?enter image description here the money was transfer to ?

    If you didn't authorize this, then contact your bank and the police.
    – mhoran_psprep
    6 hours ago
    You almost certainly can't get the details, but the bank/police probably can if you follow mhoran's advice and let them know.
    – TripeHound
    3 hours ago

As the comments said: take this to your bank and the police. Report it as a stolen ATM card.

If the transfer was electronic, the bank may be able to reverse it; stolen cards are not rare. If it was in cash, the bank may have video they can give the police to help prove what happened.

This person is not your friend. Or they were desperate and need help that you can't give them. Either way, it's a police matter.

