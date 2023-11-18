0

I'm trying to understand how I would account for the following reservation of a hotel room:

  • Reservation Created: Jan 1
  • Checkin: Jul 1
  • Checkout: Jul 6
  • Daily Unit Rate: $100
  • Subtotal: $100 x 5 nights = $500
  • Tax (7%): $35
  • Total: $535, paid in full Jan 1
  • Cancelation: Jun 15
  • Cancelation Fee: $100
  • Tax on Cancelation: $7
  • Refund Amount: $535 - $100 fee - $7 tax = $428

I think I can account for the beginning part with the following journal entries:

  • Jan 1 | DR Credit Card Receipts $500 | CR Deferred Income $500
  • Jan 1 | DR Credit Card Receipts $35 | CR Taxes Payable $35
  • Feb 1 | DR Taxes Payable $35 | CR Credit Card Receipts $35 - Payment of taxes to government
  • Jun 15 | DR Deferred Income $100 | CR Cancelation Fees Income $100

Is this right so far? How can I account for the rest of it?

Thank you in advance for your help!

