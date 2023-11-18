I'm trying to understand how I would account for the following reservation of a hotel room:

Reservation Created: Jan 1

Checkin: Jul 1

Checkout: Jul 6

Daily Unit Rate: $100

Subtotal: $100 x 5 nights = $500

Tax (7%): $35

Total: $535, paid in full Jan 1

Cancelation: Jun 15

Cancelation Fee: $100

Tax on Cancelation: $7

Refund Amount: $535 - $100 fee - $7 tax = $428

I think I can account for the beginning part with the following journal entries:

Jan 1 | DR Credit Card Receipts $500 | CR Deferred Income $500

Jan 1 | DR Credit Card Receipts $35 | CR Taxes Payable $35

Feb 1 | DR Taxes Payable $35 | CR Credit Card Receipts $35 - Payment of taxes to government

Jun 15 | DR Deferred Income $100 | CR Cancelation Fees Income $100

Is this right so far? How can I account for the rest of it?

Thank you in advance for your help!