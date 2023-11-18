I'm trying to understand how I would account for the following reservation of a hotel room:
- Reservation Created: Jan 1
- Checkin: Jul 1
- Checkout: Jul 6
- Daily Unit Rate: $100
- Subtotal: $100 x 5 nights = $500
- Tax (7%): $35
- Total: $535, paid in full Jan 1
- Cancelation: Jun 15
- Cancelation Fee: $100
- Tax on Cancelation: $7
- Refund Amount: $535 - $100 fee - $7 tax = $428
I think I can account for the beginning part with the following journal entries:
- Jan 1 | DR Credit Card Receipts $500 | CR Deferred Income $500
- Jan 1 | DR Credit Card Receipts $35 | CR Taxes Payable $35
- Feb 1 | DR Taxes Payable $35 | CR Credit Card Receipts $35 - Payment of taxes to government
- Jun 15 | DR Deferred Income $100 | CR Cancelation Fees Income $100
Is this right so far? How can I account for the rest of it?
Thank you in advance for your help!