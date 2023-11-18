If I understand correctly, the total tax is basically the sum of federal taxes and provincial taxes, so for Quebec this should give a marginal tax rate of 58.75% (33% federal and 25.75% provincial). So why do all the tax calculators give around 53%?
Under an agreement between the federal government and Quebec, most
Quebec taxpayers get a federal tax abatement (reduction) of 16.5% of
either basic federal tax (line 57 on Schedule 1) or minimum tax,
whichever is greater. The tables of marginal tax rates for Quebec
include the reduction for the abatement.