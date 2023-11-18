0

I am in escrow on a home that I planned to buy with another person. I planned to pay 3/4 of the price in cash and he got a loan for 1/4 the price of the home. Since entering escrow we no longer are a couple and don’t want to buy the house. Can we still cancel the purchase?

