Talk to your lawyer about this issue. They can let explain how this would impact the process.

If by the use of the term uncontested divorce, you mean that you aren't using a lawyer then see if you can get access to an attorney for a consult via your employer, your church or some other organization you are a member of.

Regarding the use of a co-signer even if it doesn't complicate the process: the general advice is to never be a co-signer. The complexity of doing this during a divorce adds more risk; therefore you might have a hard time finding somebody to co-sign the loan.