I just got a letter from the IRS, saying that I owe them a small amount of money. I live in California, where we had an automatic extension to the due date until October 15, so that is when I filed. I ended up owing an extra $1521 with my return (I paid it when I filed), and now the IRS is asking me for interest and penalties on that $1521 for the period from April 15 to October 15. Was I late in paying? I thought the extension meant that I had until October 15 to pay?

There is actually one complication that might be relevant: I actually miscalculated and overpaid by $70 with my return. Does making that error mean that the IRS doesn't count my return as filed on time?

Thanks in advance!