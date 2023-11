I'm not American, but have visited the US a couple of times. I think in one of those trips I got this $100 bill:

As you can see, it has some dark stains, but it didn't bother me at the time and I saved it for future trips.

Recently, I tried to use this bill in Argentina (a country which has its own currency, but is receptive to dollars), but the clerk in the exchange didn't accept it because of the stains.

My next trip is to the US and I wonder if it's OK to use that bill in there. Is it?