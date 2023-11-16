My understanding is that if you pay at least 90% of your current tax year obligations, pre-deductions, or 100%† of your obligations in the previous tax year, you avoid the penalty.

I was just sent a notice (7 months late!) that I was assessed this fee on my 2022 taxes. However, I overpaid my estimated taxes, so I am struggling to figure out why the IRS thinks I owe a fee. If I have the numbers correct, the calculation should be form 1040 line 16 ( Tax under Taxes and Credits ) vs either line 25a, 25d, or 33 ( Payments Form W-2 , ``, or Total Payments ) (in my case, I only have W-2 tax payments, so they are all the same).

By those numbers, I overpaid, not underpaid.

† yes, I know there are special cases where that value is different, but I don't trigger those since I overpaid this year anyway.