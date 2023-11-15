I moved my Gnucash files between PCs. I transferred all Gnucash files at my particular location that I consider for further moving process and keep them particularly in a folder then transferred them. I installed finance quote also before opening my account. I transferred between the same versions even not mentioned standard on the documentation of 2.6.1. Migrating financial data. It was looks good at first glance, but it so weird in details.

Version: 5.4 Build ID: 5.3-412-g53245caebf+(2023-09-23) Finance::Quote: 1.58

The data appeared good, double book keeping entries works with credit card under liability and fetching quotes worked efficiently. However, I noticed double bookkeeping entries displaying --split transaction-- instead of withdrawing from the bank account, as set on the host PC.

Further, the column titles for stock data changed during the transfer from transfer, debit, credit, and balance to shares, price, buy, sell, and balance

Afterward, I also transferred the directory ~/.cache/gnucash . Despite this, the data transfer process did not complete efficiently.

I attempted to open a new account on the target PC, and everything appeared normal in the stock section.

How can I fix this problem,