My sister bought my mother’s home from under me. It was a two family home. My sister lived in one apartment and I lived with my mother and two kids in the other apartment. My mother never asked for any money. After she died and my sister sold the house she charged me $185,000 in back rent which she took from the little bit of money she was giving me for helping remodel the house. My question is can I claim that in my taxes. Thanks.
Did you have an actual rental agreement? I would be surprised if the $185k would actually be legal if you were totally unaware of any "contract".– Nosjack6 mins ago
