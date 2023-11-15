0

My sister bought my mother’s home from under me. It was a two family home. My sister lived in one apartment and I lived with my mother and two kids in the other apartment. My mother never asked for any money. After she died and my sister sold the house she charged me $185,000 in back rent which she took from the little bit of money she was giving me for helping remodel the house. My question is can I claim that in my taxes. Thanks.

  Did you have an actual rental agreement? I would be surprised if the $185k would actually be legal if you were totally unaware of any "contract".
    – Nosjack
    6 mins ago

