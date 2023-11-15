Learn more about Stack Overflow the company, and our products.

Discuss the workings and policies of this site

Detailed answers to any questions you might have

Start here for a quick overview of the site

Stack Exchange network consists of 183 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow , the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.

The best answers are voted up and rise to the top

Anybody can answer

Anybody can ask a question

Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.

To subscribe to this RSS feed, copy and paste this URL into your RSS reader.

Highest score (default) Date modified (newest first) Date created (oldest first)

My sister bought my mother’s home from under me. It was a two family home. My sister lived in one apartment and I lived with my mother and two kids in the other apartment. My mother never asked for any money. After she died and my sister sold the house she charged me $185,000 in back rent which she took from the little bit of money she was giving me for helping remodel the house. My question is can I claim that in my taxes. Thanks.

Connect and share knowledge within a single location that is structured and easy to search.

Your privacy

By clicking “Accept all cookies”, you agree Stack Exchange can store cookies on your device and disclose information in accordance with our Cookie Policy.

Accept all cookies Necessary cookies only