I think you can't be charged "back rent". For most of the time you were there your mother owned the house and so could live there rent free. If she allowed you to live in the same apartment rent free she is allowed to. That's her business and not your sisters. Your sister absolutely cannot arbitrarily decide you owe rent for a period when she didn't own the house. In fact unless you signed an agreement with your sister she can't enforce rent even for the period she did own the house. However all of that is just my opinion and I could be wrong. You absolutely need to talk to a lawyer.

The other question is whether you had a written agreement for what you were to be paid for "helping with the renovation". If you didn't, then even if your sister can't charge you rent, she can claim she doesn't have to pay you for the renovation, which amounts to the same thing. Or of course if you are OK with this situation then just let it go. Or agree with your sister what is fair.

About the taxes: the money you were paid for the renovation would have been taxable income. If you aren't getting it then you won't pay taxes on it. If you agree with you sister to consider the payment to be a reduced payment for renovations instead of a big payment with back rent taken out then you just pay tax on what you actually received (if anything).