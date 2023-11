I got contacted by someone on Telegram with the user name "." with the following message:

I am a citizen of Uzbekistan, my child is sick with gout, so can you put 10 dollars on my card

Followed by a 16 digit number 86000609... (seems to be a credit card number).

The user keeps sending me messages and stickers.

I don't even know how I could put money on a credit card.

Is that a known type of scam?