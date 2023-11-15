I currently hold a stock (X) in which I have a 200% profit (invested about 2 years ago). I want to invest on the stock again. However, if I invest money in the stock now, the profit reduces as the price of the stock has now increased. Should I take out the profit and then invest or keep investing on top of it?
What country are you in? In most places investments are tracked per position, but in some they may indeed be averaged. That said, it doesn't matter if it's averaged, since the gain itself remains the same– littleadv1 hour ago
I am from India. It's a Railway stock.– Spell Blade1 hour ago
