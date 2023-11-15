I have a Google Sheet which consolidates multiple funds in which I am invested. I also track my trades in the same sheet and update the profits to track XIRR returns overall.

This is working fine for tracking purpose, however, now I have a need where multiple family members would invest (add funds) and the NAV is calculated accordingly. Next, when any of the family member decides to withdraw the NAV is settled. I tried to google but all I can find is NAV associated with Mutual Funds only.

I need some guidance in how to go about this.