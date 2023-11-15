0

I have a Google Sheet which consolidates multiple funds in which I am invested. I also track my trades in the same sheet and update the profits to track XIRR returns overall.

This is working fine for tracking purpose, however, now I have a need where multiple family members would invest (add funds) and the NAV is calculated accordingly. Next, when any of the family member decides to withdraw the NAV is settled. I tried to google but all I can find is NAV associated with Mutual Funds only.

I need some guidance in how to go about this.

  • What do you mean by "NAV"?
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago
  • NAV - Net Asset Value. My bad, I should have mentioned.
    – Raj Pawan Gumdal
    41 mins ago
  • What does it have to do with family members investing?
    – littleadv
    17 mins ago
  • I mean there will be x number of people adding money into the funds and dis-investing at any point they will, excel should calculate and keep track the growth of the individual's contribution at any point of time. I am not sure if I am explaining it right but what I want is to maintain a mini Mutual fund myself in which people can add money any time and withdraw their share at any point of time.
    – Raj Pawan Gumdal
    11 mins ago

