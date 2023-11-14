Back story and its a long one!

I live in NH and my sister lives in MA.

My sister bought a car with my dad as cosigner but he passed away not long after. Because of this my sister needed a new cosigner on the vehicle. I eventually agreed to one year with her stating after one year she would refinance it in her name. Due to my credit score being higher than hers they had me be listed as primary owner.

The first year wasn't bad as she kept up with her payments. The second year was when COVID hit and her payments went down hill. At one point it was reposed after 4 missed payments but she was able to get it back -all this without my knowing! Since then she has been consistently behind for 2 months in payments and never trying to catch up. Of course it goes without saying how that would affect one's credit report.

Anyway she has now totaled the car. She hit a parked vehicle in MA as that's where she drove it daily. On top of it all the car was uninsured.

At first I was on the insurance with her with my own vehicle and would have to pay both our insurances in order to keep my insurance in good standing. Eventually I did not have a car anymore so I was not going to keep up with the insurance payments for the vehicle she drives. Surprise surprise she did not keep up with the insurance payments and eventually they canceled my policy and I can never obtain an insurance policy through them again. It gets worse.. She eventually got another insurance through my name that I was unaware of until she also stopped paying and eventually landed on my credit report. I did make her pay that and had it removed from my credit.

Now that she doesn't have the car anymore though she's getting so behind that Im getting 60+ day late payments marked on my credit report. I don't know what my options are if any and what factors affect what, especially with it crossing from NH to MA.

And she doesn't really give me any answers when I try to reach out. I ask her what her plan in regards to the car being in the tow yard and the car payments and all I get is excuses or she blames the finance company.

Also as far I know the car is still at the tow yard from the accident that occured in August. I have never once spoke to the finance company Exeter Finance because I don't want to risk something backfiring on me especially with a company like theirs. She also changed the main address to hers in MA so any mail sent goes to her. I did try to change it back on the finance company website but it still goes to her so I don't receive anything.

I really don't know what to do.

My questions I guess are:

Is there any way for me to get my name away from the loan? And if not, do I have any options at all regarding anything?

Thank you in advance for any helpful advice!