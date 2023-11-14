Let's say I own a Limited company in Hong-Kong and I'm also an employee of different company abroad (outside HK).

My HK company will pay the profit tax (~8% on first 2 million HKD) every year.

How can I withdraw money from it, now or in the future?

Dividends: living abroad, I'll have to pay the dividends tax in my country of residence (depends on the double taxation treaty). My company doesn't save anything since dividends aren't tax deductible in HK.

I guess I can't have an employee contract since I'm not living in HK. employee's salary is tax deductible but only in HK which has much lower tax brackets. I'd pay way too much in my country of residence.

Any other ideas?

I was thinking to move to HK in 2-3years for at least 181days and I get a director's salary with dividends.

Does that sound plausible?