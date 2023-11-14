Let's say I own a Limited company in Hong-Kong and I'm also an employee of different company abroad (outside HK).
My HK company will pay the profit tax (~8% on first 2 million HKD) every year.
How can I withdraw money from it, now or in the future?
Dividends: living abroad, I'll have to pay the dividends tax in my country of residence (depends on the double taxation treaty).
- My company doesn't save anything since dividends aren't tax deductible in HK.
I guess I can't have an employee contract since I'm not living in HK.
- employee's salary is tax deductible but only in HK which has much lower tax brackets. I'd pay way too much in my country of residence.
Any other ideas?
I was thinking to move to HK in 2-3years for at least 181days and I get a director's salary with dividends.
Does that sound plausible?