Let's say I own a Limited company in Hong-Kong and I'm also an employee of different company abroad (outside HK).

My HK company will pay the profit tax (~8% on first 2 million HKD) every year.

How can I withdraw money from it, now or in the future?

  • Dividends: living abroad, I'll have to pay the dividends tax in my country of residence (depends on the double taxation treaty).

    • My company doesn't save anything since dividends aren't tax deductible in HK.

  • I guess I can't have an employee contract since I'm not living in HK.

    • employee's salary is tax deductible but only in HK which has much lower tax brackets. I'd pay way too much in my country of residence.

  • Any other ideas?

I was thinking to move to HK in 2-3years for at least 181days and I get a director's salary with dividends.

Does that sound plausible?

