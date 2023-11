I have noticed that Fidelity has some no cost ETFs. That is, they do not charge a management fee. I have bought some Vanguard ETFs because they have a very low management fee. I consider both Fidelity and Vanguard to be reputable companies. However, neither one is a charity.

I am thinking about buying one of Fidelity no cost ETF but I believe they need to make money. I am concerned that Fidelity has another way of making money at my expense. Do they? Is there something I am missing?