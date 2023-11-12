Stack Exchange Network
Stack Exchange network consists of 183 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.
Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.
Sign up to join this community
Anybody can ask a question
The best answers are voted up and rise to the top
Asked
Viewed
4 times
I'm trying to understand the impact of Institutional Ownership in security analysis, e.g 94% float shares of CROX are owned by institutions, https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/crox/institutional-holdings
I want to know whether the high/low ownership of a ticker would affect the buy/sell decision or the outcome of security analysis, and how it's done.
asked 23 mins ago
daisydaisy
37511 silver badge55 bronze badges
You must log in to answer this question.
Browse other questions tagged
.
Your privacy
By clicking “Accept all cookies”, you agree Stack Exchange can store cookies on your device and disclose information in accordance with our Cookie Policy.