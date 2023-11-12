0

I'm trying to understand the impact of Institutional Ownership in security analysis, e.g 94% float shares of CROX are owned by institutions, https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/crox/institutional-holdings

I want to know whether the high/low ownership of a ticker would affect the buy/sell decision or the outcome of security analysis, and how it's done.

Improve this question

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .