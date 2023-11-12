Question

How can I quantify and backtest the marginal diversification benefit of adding a holding to a portfolio?

Context

In this question, I asked about manually replicating a world-tracker ETF by buying its top N holdings directly. If you feel like your Boglehead is about to have a Boglestroke, please view that question for why I'd want to do such a silly thing! Anyway, I'd like to know what a reasonable minimal value of N is. In other words, how many of the top holdings of the ETF do I have to buy before buying the N+1'th holding is, in some measurable sense, "not worth it"?

Theory

I understand that diversification reduces the variance of expected returns, in the same way that rolling a million dice will basically guarantee a value-per-dice close to 3.5, while rolling a single die has the same expected value but a much bigger variance. Reducing variance is obviously super important for retirement funds.

In the context of investing $T in a portfolio, I could choose to replicate an S&P 500 tracker by buying its top N holdings, or its top N+1 holdings. How do I quantify the marginal diversification benefit of that extra holding? Can this be backtested? Are there publicly available tools for this?