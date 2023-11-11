Question

For tax-shielded personal pensions (US IRAs, UK SIPPs), should one prefer to "manually replicate" ETFs by holding stocks directly instead of buying ETFs, to avoid US withholding tax on the dividends from stocks inside an ETF?

Context

I'm a US citizen living in the UK. Brokers don't sell US-domiciled ETFs to people living outside of the US. I therefore hold Ireland-domiciled ETFs like SWDA in my Traditional IRA.

SWDA replicates the MSCI World Index. I'm starting to wonder if it might be worth it just to replicate SWDA by manually buying its top N holdings. Holding the stocks directly in this way would ensure that their dividends are properly shielded within my IRA.

Theory

The question is about a choice: I could own SWDA's top N holdings directly, or use the same amount of money to buy SWDA, which itself contains M holdings, where M >> N. There must be some minimum value N_min such that if N >= N_min, the marginal diversification benefit of choosing SWDA is outweighed by the 15% tax drag on the underlying stocks' dividends.

I guess this question amounts to asking for an extremely rough estimate of N_min. If N_min <= 30 then it might be worth replicating SWDA by buying its top N_min holdings. If N_min is closer to 300, then I might not bother.