In this Investopedia explainer about TIPS, it says:
The yields on TIPS are often negative. This is because after taking into account the effects of inflation, the real yield is negative. For instance, if standard two-year Treasuries yield 1% but inflation is 2%, then the real yield is -1%.
This makes no sense to me, since I thought that the principal in a TIPS is inflation-adjusted. So if the principal is P, then in the above example the yield after 1 year would be P * 1.02 * 0.01, i.e. 1% in real terms, not negative in real terms.
Am I missing something?