I’ve been trying to understand IPOs by reading some questions about it on this forum.

As I understand it, if I’m the owner of 100% of the company and decide to go public with, say 10% of my company, I’m effectively “giving up” that chunk of the pie because the money raised through an IPO goes to the company, not to me (unless, of course, a certain portion of the stock was designated to me during the underwriting).

Would it be fair to say that the wager a current owner makes is that the increase in company value from the extra capital would far outweigh any disadvantages of giving up a portion company to the public? For instance, if I went public with 10% of my house and said “instead of giving the money to me in exchange for that portion of the home, please put it in the home itself; I’ll benefit from the other 90% having improved in value”.

Bonus question – is it possible for a company to go public in such a way that all the money goes to the current owner and none to the company itself?