My accounting software (waveapps) rounds up to the cent. All my invoices, taxes paid, interests, bank account statements, etc. are accurate to the cent. The software produces balance sheets and income statements accurate to the cent.

But the T2 filing software I use (FutureTax), and I believe all of the underlying forms from the canadian revenue agency, are all rounded to the dollar.

Normally I wouldn't care so much about rounding up and down things to the dollar, but as part of the verification for submitting my tax report, My assets have to equal my liabilities and equity.

So when things don't add up precisely, what is it that should get adjusted, assets? liabilities? or equity? (keeping in mind that the numbers I report one year have to carry in the following year)

I can't find any mention of rounding up or down in the tax guide.

(And it's not just a single dollar difference in the end. Every cell that gets filled in the government form is potentially off from the true value by an amount between 0.01 and 0.99 dollars. The error compounds linearly to the number of cells I use to fill the whole thing when i add things, and it's worse when I have to multiply.)