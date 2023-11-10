Like a lot of people in the UK fortunate enough to have savings, the higher interest rates mean that I will be getting more than the £1000 tax-free allowance on savings interest. Unlike a lot of people, I pay tax both via an office payroll system via PAYE and self-assessment on a small additional freelance income.
I have heard that those on PAYE will have the tax on savings deducted automatically, although I'm not entirely clear how HMRC knows what's in your savings accounts, and that those on self-assessment will need to declare it on their assessments. I don't particularly want to pay it twice so, in my position of being taxed via both methods, do I need to declare it or will it be deducted from my payroll automatically?