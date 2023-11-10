The self-assessment process can essentially be viewed as a correction to the PAYE process. When you self-assess, part of what you report is you all your income including your PAYE income, and the tax that was deducted through PAYE (these figures both come from your employment P60).

The self-assessment process calculates the total tax you actually owe on all your income - employment, savings, self-assessment - and deducts the tax you've already paid through PAYE. The net amount is what you actually owe.

The statement that those on PAYE will have the tax deducted automatically essentially relates to HMRC finding out about the savings interest somehow - either you tell them or the bank does - and then adjusting your "tax code" so that more tax is deducted via PAYE. It's a bit of a hit and miss process in my experience.

So in summary you do need to declare your savings income in self-assessment, but you shouldn't get taxed twice on it. Maybe your tax code was adjusted so that you've already paid, or maybe you'll have to pay as part of the "balancing payment", but you won't be paying twice.