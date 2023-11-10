The accounting standards focus on the financial reports (income statement, balance sheet, cash flow statement).

What about the underlying transactions (from which the reports are created)?

Is a business free to organize these at will, as long as everything is clearly laid out?

For instance, if my business is trading stocks in a Citibank account and trading options in a J.P. Morgan account, could the two reports (e.g. citibank-stocks-transactions-2023.pdf and jpmorgan-options-transactions-2023.pdf ) be kept as separate files?

I really hope I won't have to parse these massive files and mash them together into a single cronological file of all transactions (from all sources).