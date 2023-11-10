I'm a bit confused on how to calculate the YTM of a bond with less than a full coupon's worth of periods remaining.

If I have a bond with 7 months to maturity with the next coupon payment due in 1 months, paying out coupons semiannually (so coupon and principal due in 7 months). What's the generalized formula for calculating the YTM of such a bond? Given I have the PV, the FV, and the PMT.

I figured that using =Rate in excel will assume the payments are due at equal intervals, which doesn't sit right considering reinvestment.