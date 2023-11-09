I recently signed both my wife and I up for the new SAVE IDR plan for our student loans. This put our total monthly payment from $350 to $4... I am eligible for PSLF so my loans (about $24k) will be forgiven around 2029. My wife's loans (about $4k) will be forgiven about 2042. I realize that as our household income increases that could also increase our monthly payments. But, the balances won't increase since the government pays any interest while on the SAVE plan.
Are there any pitfalls with us just paying this insane minimum and then letting the balance get forgiven? It feels weird paying nothing on almost $30k and then its just "gone" after a certain date.