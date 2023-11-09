0

I recently signed both my wife and I up for the new SAVE IDR plan for our student loans. This put our total monthly payment from $350 to $4... I am eligible for PSLF so my loans (about $24k) will be forgiven around 2029. My wife's loans (about $4k) will be forgiven about 2042. I realize that as our household income increases that could also increase our monthly payments. But, the balances won't increase since the government pays any interest while on the SAVE plan.

Are there any pitfalls with us just paying this insane minimum and then letting the balance get forgiven? It feels weird paying nothing on almost $30k and then its just "gone" after a certain date.

If you want to work in the public sector (where I presume you're making less than you would in the private sector) then your plan is feasible, but there are downsides and risks:

  • You might find that you hate working in the public sector
  • Upside potential is often more limited than private sector jobs
  • The PSLF program could be terminated (although this would be political suicide in all but the most dire of economic situations)

So the main cost is an opportunity cost by foregoing higher salaries in non-public work. It may not seem like a lot now, but private sector salaries tend to grow faster than public sector, so over time the different may be more noticeable.

If for some reason you decide to abandon the PSLF jobs, the main cost to your student loans will be much more accrued interest. For your loans it's only 6 years, but with only $4k hanging around for 20 years, your wife might find it more comforting just to pay it off when you can and not risk feeling "stuck" in that job.

