If you want to work in the public sector (where I presume you're making less than you would in the private sector) then your plan is feasible, but there are downsides and risks:

You might find that you hate working in the public sector

Upside potential is often more limited than private sector jobs

The PSLF program could be terminated (although this would be political suicide in all but the most dire of economic situations)

So the main cost is an opportunity cost by foregoing higher salaries in non-public work. It may not seem like a lot now, but private sector salaries tend to grow faster than public sector, so over time the different may be more noticeable.

If for some reason you decide to abandon the PSLF jobs, the main cost to your student loans will be much more accrued interest. For your loans it's only 6 years, but with only $4k hanging around for 20 years, your wife might find it more comforting just to pay it off when you can and not risk feeling "stuck" in that job.