According to the CRA - Transactions in securities:

A gain or loss from the disposition of shares or a debt obligation such as a bond, debenture, bill, note or hypothec will be taxed as either an income gain or loss or as a capital gain or loss.

Income gains are taxed at 100%, while capital gains are taxed at a more favorable rate of 50%. I'm guessing this rule serves a similar function as the differentiation between short-term and long-term capital gains in the United States, probably taking into account factors such as frequency of trading, holding time, etc.

My question for any tax-savvy Canadians here is:

Can you report both a capital gain and an income gain in the same year? In other words, can you classify some short-term stock transactions under the account of income while classifying other longer-term stock transactions under the account of capital? Or do you only get to pick one and have to classify all transactions under that same account?

  • For the most part, if you are required to report any stock transactions as being 'on account of income', it is quite likely you will need to report everything that way. Hard to say this as an actual answer without some semblance of a scenario to be able to consider the facts on.
    – Grade 'Eh' Bacon
    58 mins ago
  • @Grade'Eh'Bacon I made about 35 taxable transactions this year in the stock market. 5 of them were of stocks that I bought and sold with my own money and had hold times of a few months. 30 of them were of stocks that I bought and sold with margin and had hold times of a few days. I intend to separate these transactions into 'capital' vs 'income' respectively and report the latter on a T2125 and deduct the margin interest. This was the first time I had ever used margin and I do not have a background or any history working in the finance sector. Any thoughts on the matter?
    – AlanSTACK
    24 mins ago

