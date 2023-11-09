According to the CRA - Transactions in securities:

A gain or loss from the disposition of shares or a debt obligation such as a bond, debenture, bill, note or hypothec will be taxed as either an income gain or loss or as a capital gain or loss.

Income gains are taxed at 100%, while capital gains are taxed at a more favorable rate of 50%. I'm guessing this rule serves a similar function as the differentiation between short-term and long-term capital gains in the United States, probably taking into account factors such as frequency of trading, holding time, etc.

My question for any tax-savvy Canadians here is:

Can you report both a capital gain and an income gain in the same year? In other words, can you classify some short-term stock transactions under the account of income while classifying other longer-term stock transactions under the account of capital? Or do you only get to pick one and have to classify all transactions under that same account?