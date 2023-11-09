I'm hoping to replace some older windows with energy-efficient ones. The new windows would qualify for the Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit. The concern I have is timing: the company I'm buying the windows from (and who would install those windows) would like a deposit before starting. Based on their workload, the windows would not be installed for several weeks; their estimate is March of next year. If I pay a deposit this year, but the windows aren't "placed in service" until next year, can I claim this year's deposit as part of the following year's tax credit?

The closest wording I can find from the IRS website is on the above web page:

The credit is allowed for qualifying property placed in service on or after Jan. 1, 2023, and before Jan. 1, 2033.

(my emphasis on the timing). This particular use-case isn't covered by the related FAQ.