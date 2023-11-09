If a question is "is it legal" then you probably want to talk to an attorney. If the amounts are significant to you then that's what I'd advise you do.

Generally, in California reassessments are triggered by a change of ownership and some other events, other than that the value for property tax cannot rise by more than 2% a year (thanks to Proposition 13). That said, at the change of ownership event they can reassess as they see fit, and you can argue against their valuation. It does sometimes take a long time for them to actually go through the process.

If they think that you purchased the property below market values then the situation you're describing is possible. You'll need to show that your purchase was an arms-length transaction and bring some additional evidence from independent appraisers.

Talk to a local (to that county) real estate attorney who specializes in property tax disputes.