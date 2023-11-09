We bought a new house in a new housing development. This was Phase I. The house was $300K when we bought it in 2018. Taxes were paid based on that value. In 2021, the county has said that they were retroactively raising the value to reflect current values and that we owed back taxes. How is this legal? The house was sold in 2021 and we moved out of California. They are calling the alleged back taxes an unsecured debt that is collectible for ten years. I truly have no intention of paying as they cannot go after my current property in another state. But I would like to know how it is legal to go back in time and raise the value based on current day values.