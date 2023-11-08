-1

Hello Money StackExchange Community,

I hope this message finds you all well. I'm here to seek your advice and insights. I've seen how incredibly savvy many of you are when it comes to innovative income strategies, and that's exactly what I'm in need of.

I'm in a situation where I need to make a decent amount of money quite quickly, and I'm hoping to do this using my computer. I'm not after the usual "get-rich-quick" schemes or vague ideas; I need solid, step-by-step methods that I can start on immediately. Time is of the essence, and I'm ready to put in the work.

The ideal strategies would be those with a track record of quick monetization potential. I'm open to exploring new technologies, digital marketing, e-commerce—you name it, as long as it's legal and can start bringing in income soon.

Your wisdom and any pointers you can offer would be immensely appreciated!

Warm regards,

Bob

  • Look under the [scam] tag, there's a lot of options. Most (all?) are illegal, though.
    – littleadv
    13 mins ago
  • A method of getting rich quickly that isn't a get-rich-quick scheme? Sounds like Homer Simpson: “After years of disappointment with get-rich-quick schemes, I know I'm gonna get rich with this scheme. And quick!”
    – Nuclear Hoagie
    12 mins ago

Someone online will sell a step to step guide for making a decent amount of money quickly. You just need to pay a few hundred or thousand bucks.

Sarcasm aside. Stop this idea and get a real job. There is no way you can legally make a large sum quickly online. Anyone claiming so is just after you money.

