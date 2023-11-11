I found out 6 years after I thought I co-signed for a car that I was the primary. The notes were paid at first, my daughter ended up doing a voluntary repo. What can I do
20Another lesson in why co-signing should never be done. Gift them couple month's payment, and if they still can't afford it, they can't afford it.– Nelsonyesterday
7How did this come as a surprise? I haven't ever co-signed or had a co-signer, but I assume the section of the contract where you signed would be clear about your role. All other contracts I've signed had clear labeling about each party's role.– Barmaryesterday
7@Barmar: Two common ways it could come as a surprise: (1) OP was clear about the roles at the time of signing, but then didn’t think about it for several years (because all necessary actions were being handled by the daughter), and so had forgotten/misremembered the details; (2) OP was careless about it at the time, perhaps due to mental health issues, external stress, addiction, etc. Obviously these are all things one should try to avoid in financial matters, but most people go through them at least occasionally — we’re human beings not robots.– Peter LeFanu Lumsdaineyesterday
8@Barmar and unethical car salespeople who swap primary and secondary borrowers on the paperwork so the sale will go through, but lie about it to the buyers.– stanniusyesterday
4[[1]] It might be better to include the concern , rather than the blanket "What can I do" ... for what ? to get the car back ? to get back at your Daughter for tricking you ? for getting back your share of the Money ? for ?? I assume (going by the answers) that the concern is "credit rating" taking a hit. [[2]] I am curious how a Primary need not be involved in "voluntary repo" when Primary is the "owner" ? Surely , a co-signer can not take a car to go through the voluntary repo & the Primary has to be aware & agree to the voluntary repo ?– Prem16 hours ago
This doesn't make a difference. If payments are missed then everybody on the loan documents will get dinged.
After the car has been repossessed, the damage has already been done.
Primary and co-signer are both on the hook. Both your credit ratings get dinged because you both failed to meet your obligations. "Voluntary" repossession is still repossession.
See many past answers about cosigning. Unless you are completely willing to make payments if the other person can't or won't, do not cosign. You are explicitly underwriting their finances with your own.
16To emphasize that last bit — unfortunately, your credit is being dinged not because of some technicality, but correctly. By co-signing, you told the lender "I am guaranteeing you'll get your money even though I'm not the primary." The lender didn't get their money, which means from their perspective, you failed to make good on your guarantee. The fact that it's due to somebody else's action doesn't matter, because as cosigner you explicitly agreed that it doesn't matter. Your guarantee is now worth less than it did before, and the credit score reflects that.– yshavityesterday
3@yshavit: Could a lender ding someone's credit without first offering that person a chance to repay any monies owed? If Alex and Bob are separately recognized as parties to a purchase loan, and Alex offers to return purchased merchandise which is worth slightly less than the loan amount and the lender agrees, can the lender ding Bob without first offering Bob a chance to pay any difference between the outstanding loan amount and the value of the returned property?– supercatyesterday
@supercat That I'm not sure of.– yshavityesterday
1I don't know if anything that would keep them from doing so. In any case, it's out of your control now– keshlamyesterday
6@keshlam: which really reinforces the message to never co-sign for anything, ever. Because it puts your finances at the mercy of someone else, and not just their deliberate actions or unforeseen circumstances, but also their mistakes and oversights. 16 hours ago