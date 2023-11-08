0

I found out 6 years after I thought I co-signed for a car that I was the primary. The notes were paid at first, my daughter ended up doing a voluntary repo. What can I do

This doesn't make a difference. If payments are missed then everybody on the loan documents will get dinged.

After the car has been repossessed, the damage has already been done.

