I found out 6 years after I thought I co-signed for a car that I was the primary. The notes were paid at first, my daughter ended up doing a voluntary repo. What can I do
I found out 6 years after my daughter got her car that I was the primary and not the co-signer. She paid most of the notes however did a repo
1 Answer
I found out 6 years after I thought I co-signed for a car that I was the primary.
This doesn't make a difference. If payments are missed then everybody on the loan documents will get dinged.
The notes were paid at first, my daughter ended up doing a voluntary repo. What can I do
After the car has been repossessed, the damage has already been done.