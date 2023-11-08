There's an old business addage that "cash is king" which is still true in many ways, and the reason that the cash flow statement is important.

Suppose you have $1 Million in sales, but $500k of that it "on credit". That shows up on the Income Statement, but there is a risk that you may never receive the cash if the counterparty defaults.

Depreciation is another common difference between "income" and "cash flow". It is an expense, and increase net profit, but does not affect your actual cash, meaning that you don't get cash just because an asset depreciates. So it can make your "income" look larger than what it actually is if you only count cash transactions like sales and cash expenses.

The cash flow statement basically shows the source of cash in and out of the company. Did cash come from /go to operations (sales)? Borrowing (financing)? Purchase or sale of assets (Investing)? Yes most of that is copy/paste from the other statements but looks at them with a different lens. Also, there are some items on the CF statement that are NOT directly visible on the others. Interest Expense and taxes are common ones - there is a difference between Interest and taxes that are accrued on the income statement versus interest and taxes that are actually paid out. The difference is typically small, but having visibility into what is actually paid is important.