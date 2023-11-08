Same advice as anything else asking you to give them your bank credentials: Research them. Check how long their domain dame has existed. Check that where it's registered from, the phone number they give, and their stated address (if you can find it) all line up. If you can figure out which state they are (claiming to be) incorporated in, and ask that state's Secretary's office or equivalent for their financial statements. (Thus can sometimes be accessed via the state's website.) Websearch, and possibly check their state's Better Business Bureau (they may not be members) to see if there is a history of complaints against them. Since they are going through yodlee.com, check that company too.

Basically, treat anything of this sort as unsafe until you have plenty of evidence that it isn't a scam and/or a security breach waiting to happen. The latter, admittedly, is harder to predict.

This is why I strongly prefer financial tools that keep the data on my own machine rather than in the cloud, or at least that are actively backed (rather than hinting at possible backing) by major, long-established firms who have a history showing that they can protect data. And why I do not give anyone but my own banks authority to actually issue transactions; if access is read-only there's a lot less damage that can be done.