I want to track my personal transactions with spreadsheets and do budgeting there. I came across https://www.tillerhq.com, which seems to solve that perfectly. I want to be smart about who I expose my financial information to though. Is there any way to verify if a company is trustworthy/has built reasonably secure software? The way tiller works is by talking to your bank with your username/password through yodlee.com and then dumping your transactions into a google spreadsheet once a day at 1am.
Other bits related to trusthworthiness/security:
- How Tiller works is outlined here: https://www.tillerhq.com/security
- Tiller seems to have an endorsement from microsoft: https://www.tillerhq.com/tiller-microsoft-partnership/
- I plan to use google sheets, but presumably google isnt doing anything interesting with personal transactions in a spreadsheet, that seems too specialized for google to care about stalking my amazon purchases