0

Several years ago when I went to log into my online IRS account they had added ID.me to their site and I have been trying ever since to get verified. I have many of the secondary documents proving my identity however, I don't have an unexpired by less than a year driver's license. I can't even make a video call until I upload a picture ID which I don't have since my driver's license expired a couple of years ago. I have stimulus payments that I would love to receive and I need to log into my account for other things as well. Is there a workaround ID.me?

Improve this question
New contributor
DC_Lady is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

No. You can no longer log in to your IRS account without using Id.Me. As unfortunate as it is, you must use a private third party system to use the government portal.

You must log in to answer this question.

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged .