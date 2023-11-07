Several years ago when I went to log into my online IRS account they had added ID.me to their site and I have been trying ever since to get verified. I have many of the secondary documents proving my identity however, I don't have an unexpired by less than a year driver's license. I can't even make a video call until I upload a picture ID which I don't have since my driver's license expired a couple of years ago. I have stimulus payments that I would love to receive and I need to log into my account for other things as well. Is there a workaround ID.me?