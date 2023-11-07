Learn more about Stack Overflow the company, and our products.

Discuss the workings and policies of this site

Detailed answers to any questions you might have

Start here for a quick overview of the site

Stack Exchange network consists of 183 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow , the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.

The best answers are voted up and rise to the top

Anybody can answer

Anybody can ask a question

Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.

To subscribe to this RSS feed, copy and paste this URL into your RSS reader.

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged

No. You can no longer log in to your IRS account without using Id.Me. As unfortunate as it is, you must use a private third party system to use the government portal.

Highest score (default) Date modified (newest first) Date created (oldest first)

Several years ago when I went to log into my online IRS account they had added ID.me to their site and I have been trying ever since to get verified. I have many of the secondary documents proving my identity however, I don't have an unexpired by less than a year driver's license. I can't even make a video call until I upload a picture ID which I don't have since my driver's license expired a couple of years ago. I have stimulus payments that I would love to receive and I need to log into my account for other things as well. Is there a workaround ID.me ?

Connect and share knowledge within a single location that is structured and easy to search.

Your privacy

By clicking “Accept all cookies”, you agree Stack Exchange can store cookies on your device and disclose information in accordance with our Cookie Policy.

Accept all cookies Necessary cookies only