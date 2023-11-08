-2

I have a credit card. I used it to make a few payments. In my account, I see:

If I want to avoid paying any interest or late fees, do I have to pay the current balance or the remaining statement balance?

If that's of any help, here is the details for the current balance:

  • One difference between the linked question and my question is that in my question, I wasn't sure whether to pay the current balance or the remaining statement balance. This is not addressed directly in the linked question.
    – Franck Dernoncourt
    2 hours ago
  • The accepted answer there talks about exactly that.
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago
  • @littleadv It doesn't explain the difference between "current balance" and "statement balance".
    – Franck Dernoncourt
    1 hour ago
  • Note that my question was originally titled "If I want to avoid paying any interest or late fees on my Amazon Visa Card, do I have to pay the current balance or the remaining statement balance?", before someone edited it. The original title was making it clear that the question focuses on current balance vs. remaining statement balance
    – Franck Dernoncourt
    47 mins ago

To avoid interest, you must have payments that total up to at least the prior statement balance prior to the due date (with possibly some grace period of a few days). The rest of your "current balance" will be on the next statement.

Credits often count towards that too, but they might not count towards the prior statement if they are reversals of charges in the same statement (e.g. you probably can't charge $2,000, have the merchant reverse it, and have it count as a "payment"). Whether a credit counts towards the prior balance is likely outlined in the terms and conditions. To be safe, I would always pay at least the statement balance ($1,861.44 in your example) and not rely on credits counting towards that.

My accounts are set to auto-pay the "statement balance", and they always pay the prior statement balance less any cash back awards.

