To avoid interest, you must have payments that total up to at least the prior statement balance prior to the due date (with possibly some grace period of a few days). The rest of your "current balance" will be on the next statement.

Credits often count towards that too, but they might not count towards the prior statement if they are reversals of charges in the same statement (e.g. you probably can't charge $2,000, have the merchant reverse it, and have it count as a "payment"). Whether a credit counts towards the prior balance is likely outlined in the terms and conditions. To be safe, I would always pay at least the statement balance ($1,861.44 in your example) and not rely on credits counting towards that.

My accounts are set to auto-pay the "statement balance", and they always pay the prior statement balance less any cash back awards.